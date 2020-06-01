2433 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE

Amenities

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with a single car garage is available near Brandon Mall and Costco. No Carpet! In the kitchen, natural wood cabinetry and black appliances are accented with a neutral colored corian counter top. The kitchen is open to the main living area,providing you the opportunity to host guests! Sliding doors in the back provide great natural light. The three bedrooms are all adequately sized to accommodate your furniture. Convenience is the name of the game. all appliances included making your life more convenient. The townhome also has neutral colored carpets to make it easy for you to move right in. a great location close to shopping, dining, and the highway-75!