2433 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

2433 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE

2433 Edgewater Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2433 Edgewater Falls Drive, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with a single car garage is available near Brandon Mall and Costco. No Carpet! In the kitchen, natural wood cabinetry and black appliances are accented with a neutral colored corian counter top. The kitchen is open to the main living area,providing you the opportunity to host guests! Sliding doors in the back provide great natural light. The three bedrooms are all adequately sized to accommodate your furniture. Convenience is the name of the game. all appliances included making your life more convenient. The townhome also has neutral colored carpets to make it easy for you to move right in. a great location close to shopping, dining, and the highway-75!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2433 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE have any available units?
2433 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2433 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE have?
Some of 2433 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2433 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2433 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2433 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2433 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2433 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2433 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2433 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2433 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2433 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2433 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2433 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2433 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2433 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2433 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

