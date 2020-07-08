All apartments in Brandon
227 BERRY TREE PLACE
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

227 BERRY TREE PLACE

227 Berry Tree Place · No Longer Available
Location

227 Berry Tree Place, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
3 bedroom, 2 bath corner unit in a gated community! Ceramic tile in all common areas and laminate floors in the bedrooms! Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Private fenced courtyard great for entertaining. Stackable washer dryer included! This condo is located in the heart of Brandon. Very close to shopping, schools, dining and I-75. There's two community pools, a clubhouse, fitness center, tennis court, playground, barbecue area and two laundry facilities. 550+ credit score, all applications considered. One small pet only with pet fee. Available for 11/5 move in date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 BERRY TREE PLACE have any available units?
227 BERRY TREE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 BERRY TREE PLACE have?
Some of 227 BERRY TREE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 BERRY TREE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
227 BERRY TREE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 BERRY TREE PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 BERRY TREE PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 227 BERRY TREE PLACE offer parking?
No, 227 BERRY TREE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 227 BERRY TREE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 227 BERRY TREE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 BERRY TREE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 227 BERRY TREE PLACE has a pool.
Does 227 BERRY TREE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 227 BERRY TREE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 227 BERRY TREE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 BERRY TREE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.

