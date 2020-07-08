227 BERRY TREE PLACE

Amenities

3 bedroom, 2 bath corner unit in a gated community! Ceramic tile in all common areas and laminate floors in the bedrooms! Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Private fenced courtyard great for entertaining. Stackable washer dryer included! This condo is located in the heart of Brandon. Very close to shopping, schools, dining and I-75. There's two community pools, a clubhouse, fitness center, tennis court, playground, barbecue area and two laundry facilities. 550+ credit score, all applications considered. One small pet only with pet fee. Available for 11/5 move in date.