Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool tennis court

221 Lake Brook Circle Unit 203 Available 05/22/20 Lovely 2/2 condo in the heart of Brandon - This 2/2 with a split floor plan gives you lots of space and is centrally located in Brandon near the library. It has carpet throughout with tile in the wet areas. It has a stack-able washer and dryer, dishwasher, disposal, stove, fridge, and microwave. Rent includes your water, trash, sewer, and pest control. This condo is in the Park Lake at Parsons community that has two lakes with side walks all around, a pool, tennis court, and fitness center. The community is located near shops, restaurants, and is a short distance from I75 and the crosstown expressway. Give us a call today to schedule your showing of this lovely unit, it will go fast!



