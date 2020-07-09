All apartments in Brandon
221 Lake Brook Circle Unit 203

221 Lake Brook Circle · No Longer Available
Location

221 Lake Brook Circle, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
221 Lake Brook Circle Unit 203 Available 05/22/20 Lovely 2/2 condo in the heart of Brandon - This 2/2 with a split floor plan gives you lots of space and is centrally located in Brandon near the library. It has carpet throughout with tile in the wet areas. It has a stack-able washer and dryer, dishwasher, disposal, stove, fridge, and microwave. Rent includes your water, trash, sewer, and pest control. This condo is in the Park Lake at Parsons community that has two lakes with side walks all around, a pool, tennis court, and fitness center. The community is located near shops, restaurants, and is a short distance from I75 and the crosstown expressway. Give us a call today to schedule your showing of this lovely unit, it will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Lake Brook Circle Unit 203 have any available units?
221 Lake Brook Circle Unit 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 Lake Brook Circle Unit 203 have?
Some of 221 Lake Brook Circle Unit 203's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Lake Brook Circle Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
221 Lake Brook Circle Unit 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Lake Brook Circle Unit 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 Lake Brook Circle Unit 203 is pet friendly.
Does 221 Lake Brook Circle Unit 203 offer parking?
No, 221 Lake Brook Circle Unit 203 does not offer parking.
Does 221 Lake Brook Circle Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 Lake Brook Circle Unit 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Lake Brook Circle Unit 203 have a pool?
Yes, 221 Lake Brook Circle Unit 203 has a pool.
Does 221 Lake Brook Circle Unit 203 have accessible units?
No, 221 Lake Brook Circle Unit 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Lake Brook Circle Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Lake Brook Circle Unit 203 has units with dishwashers.

