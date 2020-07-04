All apartments in Brandon
/
Brandon, FL
/
2201 PAVILION PLACE
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:48 AM

2201 PAVILION PLACE

2201 Pavilion Place · No Longer Available
Location

2201 Pavilion Place, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***DOING OUR PART: EATON REALTY IS WAIVING RENTAL APPLICATION FEES THRU 5/31 SO YOU CAN USE THAT WHERE YOU NEED IT MOST. OTHER APPLICABLE FEES STILL APPLY***

** Take a virtual 3D tour now! Copy and paste this URL in your browser: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TqskbU3ozub&mls=1 ** This move-in ready home is located on a large corner lot in the heart of Brandon - close to great schools, major highways, shopping, and restaurants! At 1,280 square feet, this charming home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 2-car garage. It has been meticulously maintained with plush neutral carpet in the living room, dining room, and all bedrooms while durable tile is in the foyer, kitchen, and baths. Nice neutral paint is in all the rooms making decorating a breeze. There is plenty of closet space and custom built-in bookcases to house all your items.  

The kitchen has ample storage and counter space and a full appliance suite. The kitchen’s breakfast nook is the perfect spot to enjoy your morning coffee or casual meals. Sliding glass doors off the kitchen brings the outdoors in, allowing for ample natural light and lead out to the huge brick paved patio and tropical landscaped fenced-in backyard.

The warm and sizable master retreat features a large closet and the gorgeous master bath is complete with an elegant vanity, granite countertops, custom tile, and a glassed-in shower. The other bedrooms share the second full bath with the designer tile, and a glass-in shower/tub combo.

Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control are included in rent services saving you time and money! Plus the washer and dryer are also included.

This well-kept home is in perfect condition and ready for its new resident!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 PAVILION PLACE have any available units?
2201 PAVILION PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 PAVILION PLACE have?
Some of 2201 PAVILION PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 PAVILION PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2201 PAVILION PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 PAVILION PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2201 PAVILION PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2201 PAVILION PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2201 PAVILION PLACE offers parking.
Does 2201 PAVILION PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2201 PAVILION PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 PAVILION PLACE have a pool?
No, 2201 PAVILION PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2201 PAVILION PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2201 PAVILION PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 PAVILION PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 PAVILION PLACE has units with dishwashers.

