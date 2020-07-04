2201 PAVILION PLACE

Amenities

** Take a virtual 3D tour now! Copy and paste this URL in your browser: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TqskbU3ozub&mls=1 ** This move-in ready home is located on a large corner lot in the heart of Brandon - close to great schools, major highways, shopping, and restaurants! At 1,280 square feet, this charming home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 2-car garage. It has been meticulously maintained with plush neutral carpet in the living room, dining room, and all bedrooms while durable tile is in the foyer, kitchen, and baths. Nice neutral paint is in all the rooms making decorating a breeze. There is plenty of closet space and custom built-in bookcases to house all your items.



The kitchen has ample storage and counter space and a full appliance suite. The kitchen’s breakfast nook is the perfect spot to enjoy your morning coffee or casual meals. Sliding glass doors off the kitchen brings the outdoors in, allowing for ample natural light and lead out to the huge brick paved patio and tropical landscaped fenced-in backyard.



The warm and sizable master retreat features a large closet and the gorgeous master bath is complete with an elegant vanity, granite countertops, custom tile, and a glassed-in shower. The other bedrooms share the second full bath with the designer tile, and a glass-in shower/tub combo.



Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control are included in rent services saving you time and money! Plus the washer and dryer are also included.



This well-kept home is in perfect condition and ready for its new resident!