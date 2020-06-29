All apartments in Brandon
220 Lake Parsons Green #105
220 Lake Parsons Green #105

Location

220 Lake Parsons Green, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

One Bed - One Bath - Water Front - First Floor - First floor condo in the heart of Brandon. Available on January 6th. Must make three times the rent. Must have verifiable rental history. No criminal background. Call today to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5407892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Lake Parsons Green #105 have any available units?
220 Lake Parsons Green #105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 220 Lake Parsons Green #105 currently offering any rent specials?
220 Lake Parsons Green #105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Lake Parsons Green #105 pet-friendly?
No, 220 Lake Parsons Green #105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 220 Lake Parsons Green #105 offer parking?
No, 220 Lake Parsons Green #105 does not offer parking.
Does 220 Lake Parsons Green #105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Lake Parsons Green #105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Lake Parsons Green #105 have a pool?
No, 220 Lake Parsons Green #105 does not have a pool.
Does 220 Lake Parsons Green #105 have accessible units?
No, 220 Lake Parsons Green #105 does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Lake Parsons Green #105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Lake Parsons Green #105 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Lake Parsons Green #105 have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Lake Parsons Green #105 does not have units with air conditioning.
