One Bed - One Bath - Water Front - First Floor - First floor condo in the heart of Brandon. Available on January 6th. Must make three times the rent. Must have verifiable rental history. No criminal background. Call today to schedule a showing.
(RLNE5407892)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 220 Lake Parsons Green #105 have any available units?
220 Lake Parsons Green #105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 220 Lake Parsons Green #105 currently offering any rent specials?
220 Lake Parsons Green #105 is not currently offering any rent specials.