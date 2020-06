2024 Elk Spring Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool pet friendly

Sterling Ranch - CONVENIENT LOCATION NEAR I-75 & CROSSTOWN EXPRESSWAY & THE BRANDON MALL. COMMUNITY POOL, PARK & PLAYGROUND. THIS HOME FEATURES NEW WOOD LOOK VINYL PLANK FLOOR THROUGHOUT. THERE IS AN EAT-IN KITCHEN THAT WAS UPDATED LESS THAN A YEAR AGO WITH NEW CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND NEW APPLIANCES. THE 2ND BATH WAS JUST REMODELED AND THE SINKS WERE REPLACED IN THE MASTER BATH. THERE IS A LARGE FAMILY ROOM OFF THE KITCHEN WHICH LEADS TO A SCREENED LANAI, AND FENCED YARD. THERE IS A FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOM TOO. DON'T WAIT TO SEE THIS ONE IT WON'T BE AVAILABLE LONG. PETS ARE NOT ALLOWED.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4890502)