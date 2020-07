Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully Updated 3/2/2 POOL home in prime location. Hardwood Floors in main living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Home has a split floor plan. White kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer included. Home has a beautiful inground pool. Pool Service AND lawn service included also. Don't miss out on this one. Home is available March 20, call today for viewing.