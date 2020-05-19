1701 Lake Chapman Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities gym pool

This is one of the best kept secrets in Brandon. Beautiful mature landscaping on the grounds of this property. Washer and dryers included in the unit! Nice tile backsplash, premium cabinetry, faux wood blinds. Fitness center, pool, location!! Need we say more? Call us today to set up an appointment to tour this great home. All prices subject to change based on availability and move in date. Deposit is based on credit. Give us a call today so we can help you get into your great new home! 727-342-0077. Life really can be this good. www.apartmentrentals.com