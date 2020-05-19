All apartments in Brandon
1701 Lake Chapman Dr
Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:58 PM

1701 Lake Chapman Dr

1701 Lake Chapman Drive · (727) 342-0077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1701 Lake Chapman Drive, Brandon, FL 33510

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
pool
This is one of the best kept secrets in Brandon. Beautiful mature landscaping on the grounds of this property. Washer and dryers included in the unit! Nice tile backsplash, premium cabinetry, faux wood blinds. Fitness center, pool, location!! Need we say more? Call us today to set up an appointment to tour this great home. All prices subject to change based on availability and move in date. Deposit is based on credit. Give us a call today so we can help you get into your great new home! 727-342-0077. Life really can be this good. www.apartmentrentals.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Lake Chapman Dr have any available units?
1701 Lake Chapman Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 Lake Chapman Dr have?
Some of 1701 Lake Chapman Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Lake Chapman Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Lake Chapman Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Lake Chapman Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1701 Lake Chapman Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1701 Lake Chapman Dr offer parking?
No, 1701 Lake Chapman Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1701 Lake Chapman Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701 Lake Chapman Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Lake Chapman Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1701 Lake Chapman Dr has a pool.
Does 1701 Lake Chapman Dr have accessible units?
No, 1701 Lake Chapman Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Lake Chapman Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Lake Chapman Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
