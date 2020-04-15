1503 WATER TERRACE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Well maintained Gated pool community. Large open floor plan with dining room overlooking the lanai. New carpet throughout. Gourmet kitchen with bar and eat-in dining area. Plenty of cabinet space. Master bedroom with walk-in closet is located on the 2nd floor along with two additional large bedrooms and bathrooms. Plenty of storage and closet space for all of your belongings. Appliances including washer and dryer. Private one car garage parking. Walking distance to great shopping, dining, parks, schools, and entertainment! 1st, Last & Security Required. Background check required. Call for an appointment to see home.