Brandon, FL
1503 WATER TERRACE LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1503 WATER TERRACE LANE

1503 Water Terrace Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1503 Water Terrace Lane, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Well maintained Gated pool community. Large open floor plan with dining room overlooking the lanai. New carpet throughout. Gourmet kitchen with bar and eat-in dining area. Plenty of cabinet space. Master bedroom with walk-in closet is located on the 2nd floor along with two additional large bedrooms and bathrooms. Plenty of storage and closet space for all of your belongings. Appliances including washer and dryer. Private one car garage parking. Walking distance to great shopping, dining, parks, schools, and entertainment! 1st, Last & Security Required. Background check required. Call for an appointment to see home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 WATER TERRACE LANE have any available units?
1503 WATER TERRACE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1503 WATER TERRACE LANE have?
Some of 1503 WATER TERRACE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 WATER TERRACE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1503 WATER TERRACE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 WATER TERRACE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1503 WATER TERRACE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1503 WATER TERRACE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1503 WATER TERRACE LANE does offer parking.
Does 1503 WATER TERRACE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1503 WATER TERRACE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 WATER TERRACE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1503 WATER TERRACE LANE has a pool.
Does 1503 WATER TERRACE LANE have accessible units?
No, 1503 WATER TERRACE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 WATER TERRACE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1503 WATER TERRACE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
