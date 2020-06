Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautiful well kept townhome conveniently located just off of the Crosstown and I-75. This is a beautiful end unit townhome in the desired gated community of Lakewood Ridge Townhomes! The home was recently updated with a new kitchen, bathroom. fixtures and appliances. In addition, it has an extended screened patio for outdoor family fun. . Enjoy the community pool and recreation area and the security and safety of this family friendly gated community. Rent it before it is gone