Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to 1428 Hurley Pond Lane and the beautiful community of Estate of Bloomingdale. This light, bright, and well laid out home boast a bedroom (at the front of the home so could be used as an office) and full bathroom on the main floor along with a formal dining room and living room. The kitchen is spacious with ample cabinet and counter space. Upstairs you will find a spacious master suite along with 2 additional bedrooms and a hall bathroom. Enjoy the weather on your screened lanai and fenced yard. This home is conveniently located near top rated schools, library, shopping, dining, and entertainment. It is also available for immediate occupancy so don't delay! Schedule your viewing today!