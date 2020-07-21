All apartments in Brandon
1428 HURLEY POND LANE
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:41 AM

1428 HURLEY POND LANE

1428 Hurley Pond Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1428 Hurley Pond Lane, Brandon, FL 33596

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 1428 Hurley Pond Lane and the beautiful community of Estate of Bloomingdale. This light, bright, and well laid out home boast a bedroom (at the front of the home so could be used as an office) and full bathroom on the main floor along with a formal dining room and living room. The kitchen is spacious with ample cabinet and counter space. Upstairs you will find a spacious master suite along with 2 additional bedrooms and a hall bathroom. Enjoy the weather on your screened lanai and fenced yard. This home is conveniently located near top rated schools, library, shopping, dining, and entertainment. It is also available for immediate occupancy so don't delay! Schedule your viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1428 HURLEY POND LANE have any available units?
1428 HURLEY POND LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1428 HURLEY POND LANE have?
Some of 1428 HURLEY POND LANE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1428 HURLEY POND LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1428 HURLEY POND LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 HURLEY POND LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1428 HURLEY POND LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1428 HURLEY POND LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1428 HURLEY POND LANE offers parking.
Does 1428 HURLEY POND LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1428 HURLEY POND LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 HURLEY POND LANE have a pool?
No, 1428 HURLEY POND LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1428 HURLEY POND LANE have accessible units?
No, 1428 HURLEY POND LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 HURLEY POND LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1428 HURLEY POND LANE has units with dishwashers.
