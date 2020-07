Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

If you need a home with plenty of room for your family to enjoy, look no further. This is a huge 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an open concept floor plan. There is a very large master bedroom closet, his and her vanities which is separate from the other two large bedrooms. There is a screen lanai and a fully fenced backyard. Brand new stainless steel appliances will be installed on 7/19. This home won't last long, schedule your appointment today!