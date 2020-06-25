1415 Star Jasmine Lane

Amenities

Move-in Ready! Single Story Modern Home With Plenty Of Natural Lighting, Fully Remodeled In 2017. Featuring A New Kitchen With Popular White Shaker Cabinets, Granite Tops, And Stainless-steel Appliances. Beautiful Grey Wood-like Flooring All Throughout The Common And Wet Areas, With New Carpet In All Bedrooms. Both Bathrooms Have Dual Sinks And Trendy White Tile In The Master Shower And Guest Bathroom Around The Tub. The Property Also Features A Split Bedroom Floor Plan, A Fireplace, Two-car Garage, Screened In Patio Overlooking The Back Yard With Tropical Plants. The Roof Was Installed In 2005 And Has A Life Expectancy Of 20-25 Years, So You Will Not Have To Worry About Replacing It For Another 10-12 Years. Ac Was Replaced In 2016. Hot Water Heater Is In Great Shape (installed 2008). This Property Is In A Great Walkable Green Neighborhood Of Providence Lakes With A Low Hoa Fee Of About $30 A Month. Located Just A Few Miles Away From I-75 And Sr 301; Right Around The Corner From Causeway Blvd With Lots Of Restaurants And Shopping.



