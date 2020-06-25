All apartments in Brandon
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:36 PM

1415 Star Jasmine Lane

1415 Star Jasmine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1415 Star Jasmine Lane, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move-in Ready! Single Story Modern Home With Plenty Of Natural Lighting, Fully Remodeled In 2017. Featuring A New Kitchen With Popular White Shaker Cabinets, Granite Tops, And Stainless-steel Appliances. Beautiful Grey Wood-like Flooring All Throughout The Common And Wet Areas, With New Carpet In All Bedrooms. Both Bathrooms Have Dual Sinks And Trendy White Tile In The Master Shower And Guest Bathroom Around The Tub. The Property Also Features A Split Bedroom Floor Plan, A Fireplace, Two-car Garage, Screened In Patio Overlooking The Back Yard With Tropical Plants. The Roof Was Installed In 2005 And Has A Life Expectancy Of 20-25 Years, So You Will Not Have To Worry About Replacing It For Another 10-12 Years. Ac Was Replaced In 2016. Hot Water Heater Is In Great Shape (installed 2008). This Property Is In A Great Walkable Green Neighborhood Of Providence Lakes With A Low Hoa Fee Of About $30 A Month. Located Just A Few Miles Away From I-75 And Sr 301; Right Around The Corner From Causeway Blvd With Lots Of Restaurants And Shopping.

Listing Courtesy Of CENTURY 21 LIST WITH BEGGINS

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 Star Jasmine Lane have any available units?
1415 Star Jasmine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 Star Jasmine Lane have?
Some of 1415 Star Jasmine Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 Star Jasmine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Star Jasmine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Star Jasmine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1415 Star Jasmine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1415 Star Jasmine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1415 Star Jasmine Lane offers parking.
Does 1415 Star Jasmine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 Star Jasmine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Star Jasmine Lane have a pool?
No, 1415 Star Jasmine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1415 Star Jasmine Lane have accessible units?
No, 1415 Star Jasmine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Star Jasmine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 Star Jasmine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
