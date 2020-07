1320 FRANFORD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION…LOCATION...LOCATION…LOVELY AND SPACIOUS 4BR 2.5 BA TWO STORY HOME

CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN BRANDON COMMUNITY NEAR SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, EXPRESSWAYS, BUS

LINES. THE HOME FEATURES SPACIOUS FORMAL LIVING/DINING/FAMILY ROOM AREAS, ALL LARGE

BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, MASTER BEDROOM HAS LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET, DOUBLE SINKS, GARDEN BATH

AND SEPARATE SHOWER, LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT HOME, CERAMIC TILES IN WET AREAS,

KITCHEN WITH PLENTY CABINET SPACE WITH ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCE INCLUDED, ALL BEDROOMS HAVE

CEILING FANS, FAMILY ROOM LEADS TO LARGE SCREENED PATIO WHICH OVERLOOKS POND WITH

SCENIC WATER VIEWS….THIS IS A NICE HOME !!