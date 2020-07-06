124 N. Kings Ave. Unit #207

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

124 N Kings Ave - #207 - Please call Kathy Shalosky at (813) 857-3196 for more information on this home. You'll love this updated 2 bedroom unit in Russellwood! Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Washer & dryer included. Large master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Additional storage room. Enjoy the serene common areas and sparkling community pool! Convenient location off Hwy 60 in Brandon. At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).



(RLNE4318497)