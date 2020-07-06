All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 124 N. Kings Ave. Unit #207.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
124 N. Kings Ave. Unit #207
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

124 N. Kings Ave. Unit #207

124 North Kings Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

124 North Kings Avenue, Brandon, FL 33510
Russellwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
124 N Kings Ave - #207 - Please call Kathy Shalosky at (813) 857-3196 for more information on this home. You'll love this updated 2 bedroom unit in Russellwood! Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Washer & dryer included. Large master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Additional storage room. Enjoy the serene common areas and sparkling community pool! Convenient location off Hwy 60 in Brandon. At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).

(RLNE4318497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 N. Kings Ave. Unit #207 have any available units?
124 N. Kings Ave. Unit #207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 N. Kings Ave. Unit #207 have?
Some of 124 N. Kings Ave. Unit #207's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 N. Kings Ave. Unit #207 currently offering any rent specials?
124 N. Kings Ave. Unit #207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 N. Kings Ave. Unit #207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 N. Kings Ave. Unit #207 is pet friendly.
Does 124 N. Kings Ave. Unit #207 offer parking?
No, 124 N. Kings Ave. Unit #207 does not offer parking.
Does 124 N. Kings Ave. Unit #207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 N. Kings Ave. Unit #207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 N. Kings Ave. Unit #207 have a pool?
Yes, 124 N. Kings Ave. Unit #207 has a pool.
Does 124 N. Kings Ave. Unit #207 have accessible units?
No, 124 N. Kings Ave. Unit #207 does not have accessible units.
Does 124 N. Kings Ave. Unit #207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 N. Kings Ave. Unit #207 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa