1230 Rushgrove Cir

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well cared for 5 bedroom 3 full baths. All wood cabinetry with granite counters. Tile floors in family room and all wet areas. Upstairs utility room with front loading washer and dryer. Island kitchen, separate breakfast area, walk in pantry, stainless appliances. Soaring ceilings, in family room. Screened patio was added after photo was taken, PVC fence on three sides but does not attach to home. One bedroom and full bath downstairs, owners suite upstairs, super size walk in closets, garden bath and separate shower. Total of 4 bedrooms upstairs