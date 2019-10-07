108 E MORGAN STREET

Amenities

Welcome home. This 2/1 home in North Brandon is sure to impress. Home offers newer paint, flooring, appliances, granite counter top, cabinet, fixtures, washer/dryer, and so much more. Bathroom has been completely updated. Hardwood floors in the main living area and bonus room has ceramic tile. Enjoy your morning coffee sitting in the huge screened front porch. Bonus room on back of house could be used as a third bedroom. Huge workshop on back of property. Located on a large corner lot with a fenced in back yard. There is a double gate allowing you to bring all your toys. No HOA so bring your boat or RV. Located close in proximity to schools, commerce, and shopping. Conveniently located in the heart of Brandon and easy access to I-75, I-4, and the Crosstown Expressway. Don't wait, this one won't last long!