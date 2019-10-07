All apartments in Brandon
Brandon, FL
108 E MORGAN STREET
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

108 E MORGAN STREET

108 East Morgan Street · No Longer Available
Location

108 East Morgan Street, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home. This 2/1 home in North Brandon is sure to impress. Home offers newer paint, flooring, appliances, granite counter top, cabinet, fixtures, washer/dryer, and so much more. Bathroom has been completely updated. Hardwood floors in the main living area and bonus room has ceramic tile. Enjoy your morning coffee sitting in the huge screened front porch. Bonus room on back of house could be used as a third bedroom. Huge workshop on back of property. Located on a large corner lot with a fenced in back yard. There is a double gate allowing you to bring all your toys. No HOA so bring your boat or RV. Located close in proximity to schools, commerce, and shopping. Conveniently located in the heart of Brandon and easy access to I-75, I-4, and the Crosstown Expressway. Don't wait, this one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 E MORGAN STREET have any available units?
108 E MORGAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 E MORGAN STREET have?
Some of 108 E MORGAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 E MORGAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
108 E MORGAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 E MORGAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 108 E MORGAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 108 E MORGAN STREET offer parking?
No, 108 E MORGAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 108 E MORGAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 E MORGAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 E MORGAN STREET have a pool?
No, 108 E MORGAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 108 E MORGAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 108 E MORGAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 108 E MORGAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 E MORGAN STREET has units with dishwashers.
