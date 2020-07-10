1038 Vista Cay Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 2 story 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath, 1-car garage Townhouse has 1,718 SF and an open floor plan separating the kitchen and living areas. The kitchen includes solid wood cabinets, pantry, refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. The master bedroom has a walk in closet, an en suite bathroom that includes a garden tub and shower combo with double vanity sinks. This home has carpet and tile flooring. Many extras, ceiling fans, mini blinds, full size washer and dryer hookups are located on the second floor. Screened patio looking onto conservation lot. This gated community has a pool. Easy access to the Crosstown and I-75. Water, sewer, trash included in rent. Tenant pays for Vehicle registration at the HOA.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



