Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

1038 Vista Cay Court

1038 Vista Cay Court · No Longer Available
Location

1038 Vista Cay Court, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
See the Video Property Tour

This 2 story 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath, 1-car garage Townhouse has 1,718 SF and an open floor plan separating the kitchen and living areas. The kitchen includes solid wood cabinets, pantry, refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. The master bedroom has a walk in closet, an en suite bathroom that includes a garden tub and shower combo with double vanity sinks. This home has carpet and tile flooring. Many extras, ceiling fans, mini blinds, full size washer and dryer hookups are located on the second floor. Screened patio looking onto conservation lot. This gated community has a pool. Easy access to the Crosstown and I-75. Water, sewer, trash included in rent. Tenant pays for Vehicle registration at the HOA.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 Vista Cay Court have any available units?
1038 Vista Cay Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1038 Vista Cay Court have?
Some of 1038 Vista Cay Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 Vista Cay Court currently offering any rent specials?
1038 Vista Cay Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 Vista Cay Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1038 Vista Cay Court is pet friendly.
Does 1038 Vista Cay Court offer parking?
Yes, 1038 Vista Cay Court offers parking.
Does 1038 Vista Cay Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 Vista Cay Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 Vista Cay Court have a pool?
Yes, 1038 Vista Cay Court has a pool.
Does 1038 Vista Cay Court have accessible units?
No, 1038 Vista Cay Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 Vista Cay Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1038 Vista Cay Court has units with dishwashers.
