10176 Haverhill Ridge Dr Riverview 33578 - Valhalla - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage townhouse in the gated community of Valhalla. Walk in to stunning vaulted ceilings with crown molding. Open and airy floor plan that leads to a dining area. Huge eat-in kitchen area with newer appliances and tile throughout bottom floor. Screened in porch overlooks the pond. Upstairs is your carpeted 3 bedrooms. The master bedroom has an enormous walk in closet. Basic cable is included. Internet access is available but will need to be paid by tenant. Application fee is $75 per adult for ReMax. Valhalla HOA has a $100 application fee and their application process takes at the minimum 10 business days. Rent is $1600 with $1650 security deposit. This community is gated so you will need to get access code. Also, when viewing property DO NOT PARK ON STREET OR IN GRASS. THEY WILL TOW IMMEDIATELY. Look for designated guest parking areas. Please contact Jenny Clark with Re/Max Tampa Home Hunters for more information 813-325-2457 or email: JENNY@TAMPAHOMEHUNTERS.COM



**TENANT IN PLACE UNTIL 11/24/19 - MUST GIVE 24 HOURS NOTICE TO SHOW**



