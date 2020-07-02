10135 POST HARVEST DRIVE

Amenities

Wonderful Townhome! 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Ventura Bay by Bloomingdale and Gronto Lake, close to Crosstown Expressway and I-75 . Vacant and ready for IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! On entering the townhome, the kitchen is open with an eat in breakfast nook, a kitchen pantry and breakfast bar overlooking the dining area, family room and lanai. The lanai is covered, screened and private - with three sliders that open up off of the family room. All bedrooms are upstairs as well as the Utility area with a full size washer and dryer. The Master Bedroom is spacious with a large master bathroom with dual vanities and a garden tub. The second bathroom has a shower/tub combination and a single vanity. Neutral, ceramic tile is in all wet areas, high grade, neutral carpet is in the Family Room and upstairs in the Bedrooms and hallway. All appliances are like new! Ventura Bay is a gated community with a community pool. Located off of Gornto Lake Rd., you'll have easy access to the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway and I-75. Great shopping and restaurants are within a few miles as well. Water and the community pool are included in rent. No pets and no smoking.