Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
10135 POST HARVEST DRIVE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

10135 POST HARVEST DRIVE

10135 Post Harvest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10135 Post Harvest Drive, Brandon, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
bathtub
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful Townhome! 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Ventura Bay by Bloomingdale and Gronto Lake, close to Crosstown Expressway and I-75 . Vacant and ready for IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! On entering the townhome, the kitchen is open with an eat in breakfast nook, a kitchen pantry and breakfast bar overlooking the dining area, family room and lanai. The lanai is covered, screened and private - with three sliders that open up off of the family room. All bedrooms are upstairs as well as the Utility area with a full size washer and dryer. The Master Bedroom is spacious with a large master bathroom with dual vanities and a garden tub. The second bathroom has a shower/tub combination and a single vanity. Neutral, ceramic tile is in all wet areas, high grade, neutral carpet is in the Family Room and upstairs in the Bedrooms and hallway. All appliances are like new! Ventura Bay is a gated community with a community pool. Located off of Gornto Lake Rd., you'll have easy access to the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway and I-75. Great shopping and restaurants are within a few miles as well. Water and the community pool are included in rent. No pets and no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10135 POST HARVEST DRIVE have any available units?
10135 POST HARVEST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 10135 POST HARVEST DRIVE have?
Some of 10135 POST HARVEST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10135 POST HARVEST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10135 POST HARVEST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10135 POST HARVEST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10135 POST HARVEST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 10135 POST HARVEST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10135 POST HARVEST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10135 POST HARVEST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10135 POST HARVEST DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10135 POST HARVEST DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10135 POST HARVEST DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10135 POST HARVEST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10135 POST HARVEST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10135 POST HARVEST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10135 POST HARVEST DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
