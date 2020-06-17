All apartments in Bradenton
Bradenton, FL
4414 SPICEWOOD DRIVE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:18 PM

4414 SPICEWOOD DRIVE

4414 Spicewood Drive · (941) 920-2001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Bradenton
Braden River East
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

4414 Spicewood Drive, Bradenton, FL 34208
Braden River East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit H · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1191 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
55+ Unfurnished Annual Rental. Recently Renovated Bright and Spacious Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Second Floor Unit Nestled in a park-like setting. Featuring a split plan layout with an inside laundry closet, and large lanai. The kitchen has a garden window and a pass-through to the dining area. A spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet, with a separate shower area, and access to the lanai. A carport and storage closet are included. Rent Includes: water/sewer/trash, and basic cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4414 SPICEWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
4414 SPICEWOOD DRIVE has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4414 SPICEWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 4414 SPICEWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4414 SPICEWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4414 SPICEWOOD DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4414 SPICEWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4414 SPICEWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 4414 SPICEWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4414 SPICEWOOD DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 4414 SPICEWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4414 SPICEWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4414 SPICEWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4414 SPICEWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4414 SPICEWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4414 SPICEWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4414 SPICEWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4414 SPICEWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
