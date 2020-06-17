4414 SPICEWOOD DRIVE

Amenities
55+ Unfurnished Annual Rental. Recently Renovated Bright and Spacious Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Second Floor Unit Nestled in a park-like setting. Featuring a split plan layout with an inside laundry closet, and large lanai. The kitchen has a garden window and a pass-through to the dining area. A spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet, with a separate shower area, and access to the lanai. A carport and storage closet are included. Rent Includes: water/sewer/trash, and basic cable/internet.