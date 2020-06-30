1607 9TH AVENUE W

Amenities

This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath is located on a large Corner Lot. There is well-maintained painted, . The property includes an open Floor plan with a nice Kitchen, and a spacious dining and living combination. You are minutes away from the Hospital, Commercial Centers and beaches. If you consider location is important, this is the place for you! Additionally, you are in the art district next to downtown Bradenton. It is easy for commuters (Tamiami Trail, Manatee Ave). Some lucky persons are going to live in a convenient place!!! Appointment only (text or call). Non-Smoking. First/last/security required = $2800 to move in. Washer dryer on site.