Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

1607 9TH AVENUE W

1607 9th Avenue West · (941) 726-3728
Location

1607 9th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL 34205
Ballard Area

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath is located on a large Corner Lot. There is well-maintained painted, . The property includes an open Floor plan with a nice Kitchen, and a spacious dining and living combination. You are minutes away from the Hospital, Commercial Centers and beaches. If you consider location is important, this is the place for you! Additionally, you are in the art district next to downtown Bradenton. It is easy for commuters (Tamiami Trail, Manatee Ave). Some lucky persons are going to live in a convenient place!!! Appointment only (text or call). Non-Smoking. First/last/security required = $2800 to move in. Washer dryer on site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 9TH AVENUE W have any available units?
1607 9TH AVENUE W has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
Is 1607 9TH AVENUE W currently offering any rent specials?
1607 9TH AVENUE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 9TH AVENUE W pet-friendly?
No, 1607 9TH AVENUE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 1607 9TH AVENUE W offer parking?
No, 1607 9TH AVENUE W does not offer parking.
Does 1607 9TH AVENUE W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1607 9TH AVENUE W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 9TH AVENUE W have a pool?
No, 1607 9TH AVENUE W does not have a pool.
Does 1607 9TH AVENUE W have accessible units?
No, 1607 9TH AVENUE W does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 9TH AVENUE W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1607 9TH AVENUE W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1607 9TH AVENUE W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1607 9TH AVENUE W does not have units with air conditioning.
