Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym pool

Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with an open floor plan and direct Intracoastal views. The Peninsula is composed of 40 resort style condos featuring magnificent views of the intracoastal and Manalapan Lake. Enjoy indoor-outdoor living. The unit features an expansive covered balcony with North East views of the water. Peninsula is a pet friendly building. Enjoy 24hr fitness, clubhouse, and heated pool with Jacuzzi while watching the boats. Boat Docks/slips AVAILABLE