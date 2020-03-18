All apartments in Boynton Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

760 East Ocean Avenue

760 East Ocean Avenue · (561) 567-3333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

760 East Ocean Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 908 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
760 East Ocean Avenue Apt #106, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. **IN DEMAND CONDO WITH INTRACOASTAL VIEWS!!** Completely renovated two bed room and tow bathroom condo!! Is fully furnished and waiting for you to call it HOME! Has a HUGE lanai and is WALKING distance to 2 ICW restaurants!! This listing courtesy of Coldwell Banker/Delray Beach Co-marketed with Exit Realty Partners [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3567100 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 East Ocean Avenue have any available units?
760 East Ocean Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 760 East Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
760 East Ocean Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 East Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 760 East Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boynton Beach.
Does 760 East Ocean Avenue offer parking?
No, 760 East Ocean Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 760 East Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 760 East Ocean Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 East Ocean Avenue have a pool?
No, 760 East Ocean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 760 East Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 760 East Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 760 East Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 760 East Ocean Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 760 East Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 760 East Ocean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
