All apartments in Boynton Beach
Find more places like 1621 NE 3rd Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boynton Beach, FL
/
1621 NE 3rd Court
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:37 PM

1621 NE 3rd Court

1621 3rd Street Northeast · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boynton Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1621 3rd Street Northeast, Boynton Beach, FL 33435
Rolling Green Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1621 NE 3rd Ct Boynton Beach FL · Avail. now

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1231 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
Charming Home Features Fenced-In Backyard
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,231 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requi

(RLNE5617093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 NE 3rd Court have any available units?
1621 NE 3rd Court has a unit available for $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1621 NE 3rd Court have?
Some of 1621 NE 3rd Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 NE 3rd Court currently offering any rent specials?
1621 NE 3rd Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 NE 3rd Court pet-friendly?
No, 1621 NE 3rd Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boynton Beach.
Does 1621 NE 3rd Court offer parking?
No, 1621 NE 3rd Court does not offer parking.
Does 1621 NE 3rd Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 NE 3rd Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 NE 3rd Court have a pool?
Yes, 1621 NE 3rd Court has a pool.
Does 1621 NE 3rd Court have accessible units?
No, 1621 NE 3rd Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 NE 3rd Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1621 NE 3rd Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1621 NE 3rd Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1621 NE 3rd Court has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1621 NE 3rd Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
Via Lugano Apartment Homes
1400 Via Lugano Cir
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
Advenir at La Costa
4101 Mahogany Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
Advenir at Banyan Lake
1561 Stonehaven Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
Verona at Boynton Beach
1575 SW 8th St
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
The Cove at Boynton Beach Apartments
100 Newlake Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Quantum Lake Villas
2700 Quantum Lakes Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Boynton Place
10492 Boynton Place Cir
Boynton Beach, FL 33437

Similar Pages

Boynton Beach 1 BedroomsBoynton Beach 2 Bedrooms
Boynton Beach Apartments with PoolBoynton Beach Pet Friendly Places
Boynton Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Quantum Park At Boynton BeachRenaissance Commons
Boynton Town

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity