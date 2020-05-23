All apartments in Bonita Springs
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

4081 Bayhead Dr

4081 Bayhead Drive · (239) 298-4256
Location

4081 Bayhead Drive, Bonita Springs, FL 34134
Bonita Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1816 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Amazing lake views and tastefully decorated condo in the private gated community of Bonita Bay. This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom, 2 car garage condo features an open floor plan with a great living room, vaulted ceilings, oversized tile flooring throughout the living, dining & kitchen areas and carpet in the bedrooms, upgraded kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances etc. Enjoy beautiful sunsets on the screened lanai and the great amenities that Bonita Bay has to offer. This 2,400 acre, gated community offers three recreational parks, picnic areas, miles of pathways for pedestrians, bicyclists and joggers, beach park with free parking or shuttle service and community pool. This condo is close to the Promenade shopping center, Coconut Mall and Miromar Outlets. Come and enjoy your Florida vacation today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4081 Bayhead Dr have any available units?
4081 Bayhead Dr has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4081 Bayhead Dr have?
Some of 4081 Bayhead Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4081 Bayhead Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4081 Bayhead Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4081 Bayhead Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4081 Bayhead Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 4081 Bayhead Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4081 Bayhead Dr does offer parking.
Does 4081 Bayhead Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4081 Bayhead Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4081 Bayhead Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4081 Bayhead Dr has a pool.
Does 4081 Bayhead Dr have accessible units?
No, 4081 Bayhead Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4081 Bayhead Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4081 Bayhead Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4081 Bayhead Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4081 Bayhead Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
