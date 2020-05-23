All apartments in Bonita Springs
Find more places like 28720 Sweet Bay LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonita Springs, FL
/
28720 Sweet Bay LN
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:14 AM

28720 Sweet Bay LN

28720 Sweet Bay Lane · (413) 364-8688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bonita Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

28720 Sweet Bay Lane, Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Hunters Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1787 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
putting green
tennis court
Spacious single-family home in quiet, private golf community of Hunter’s Ridge, available immediately as an annual rental! Situated on a premium lot with beautiful lake and preserve views, just minutes from some of SWFL's most desirable beaches, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features vaulted ceilings, a spacious master suite, separate living room/family room, and an oversized Lanai. The community of Hunter's Ridge also offers an extensive list of amenities to enjoy, including a resort style pool, Har-Tru tennis courts, driving range/putting greens, pickle ball, clubhouse with dining, and more! Contact listing agent to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28720 Sweet Bay LN have any available units?
28720 Sweet Bay LN has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28720 Sweet Bay LN have?
Some of 28720 Sweet Bay LN's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28720 Sweet Bay LN currently offering any rent specials?
28720 Sweet Bay LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28720 Sweet Bay LN pet-friendly?
No, 28720 Sweet Bay LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 28720 Sweet Bay LN offer parking?
No, 28720 Sweet Bay LN does not offer parking.
Does 28720 Sweet Bay LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28720 Sweet Bay LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28720 Sweet Bay LN have a pool?
Yes, 28720 Sweet Bay LN has a pool.
Does 28720 Sweet Bay LN have accessible units?
No, 28720 Sweet Bay LN does not have accessible units.
Does 28720 Sweet Bay LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28720 Sweet Bay LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 28720 Sweet Bay LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 28720 Sweet Bay LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 28720 Sweet Bay LN?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Versol
28790 Versol Drive
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
The Crest at Bonita Springs
28000 Crest Preserve Cir
Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Similar Pages

Bonita Springs 1 BedroomsBonita Springs 2 Bedrooms
Bonita Springs Apartments with BalconyBonita Springs Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bonita Springs Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spanish Wells

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity