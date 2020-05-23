28720 Sweet Bay LN

Amenities

Spacious single-family home in quiet, private golf community of Hunter’s Ridge, available immediately as an annual rental! Situated on a premium lot with beautiful lake and preserve views, just minutes from some of SWFL's most desirable beaches, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features vaulted ceilings, a spacious master suite, separate living room/family room, and an oversized Lanai. The community of Hunter's Ridge also offers an extensive list of amenities to enjoy, including a resort style pool, Har-Tru tennis courts, driving range/putting greens, pickle ball, clubhouse with dining, and more! Contact listing agent to schedule your showing today!