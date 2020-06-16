All apartments in Bonita Springs
Find more places like 28661 San Lucas Lane #201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonita Springs, FL
/
28661 San Lucas Lane #201
Last updated December 18 2019 at 10:50 AM

28661 San Lucas Lane #201

28661 San Lucas Ln 201 · (239) 221-8642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bonita Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

28661 San Lucas Ln 201, Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Palmira Golf Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 28661 San Lucas Lane #201 · Avail. now

$6,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
gym
pool
elevator
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
28661 San Lucas Lane #201 Available 12/23/19 GOLF! GOLF! GOLF! PALMIRA COUNTRY CLUB SEASONAL $6,400/MONTH - GOLF! GOLF! GOLF! LOWEST PRICE AVAILABLE FOR JAN 15 2020! BOOK NOW!! NO PETS 90 DAY MINIMUM...AVAILABLE JAN 15,2020--APRIL 30TH 2020.This gorgeous unit has its own personal elevator to get up to the unit with ease. Fabulous lake views to enjoy the Southwest Fl lifestyle. Palmira offers a challenging par-72 golf course designed by Gordon Lewis with five sets of tees. In addition, the club offers 36,000 sq. ft of amenities. Membership has been designed for each member, their family and guests, with exclusive privileges and benefits. Guests will enjoy the wonderful amenities that Palmira has to offer at Renaissance Center including the beautiful lagoon style pool with pool side bar and grill, lap pool, tennis, fitness, spa services and more! Come and enjoy your Florida vacation today. Available Book Today! Palmira Country Club is conveniently located off of Bonita Beach Road just a few short minutes to Naples to the south, Bonita Springs to the north and only a 15 minute drive to SW Florida International airport.

Seasonal rentals do include all utilities with caps on electric and water.

Seasonal $6400/month Dec-April
Departure Cleaning $195
Tax County & State 11%
Association Application $90
Golf Transfer Fee $795.00

Disclosure: Association Fees might change from time to time without notice.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2175916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28661 San Lucas Lane #201 have any available units?
28661 San Lucas Lane #201 has a unit available for $6,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28661 San Lucas Lane #201 have?
Some of 28661 San Lucas Lane #201's amenities include putting green, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28661 San Lucas Lane #201 currently offering any rent specials?
28661 San Lucas Lane #201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28661 San Lucas Lane #201 pet-friendly?
No, 28661 San Lucas Lane #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 28661 San Lucas Lane #201 offer parking?
No, 28661 San Lucas Lane #201 does not offer parking.
Does 28661 San Lucas Lane #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28661 San Lucas Lane #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28661 San Lucas Lane #201 have a pool?
Yes, 28661 San Lucas Lane #201 has a pool.
Does 28661 San Lucas Lane #201 have accessible units?
No, 28661 San Lucas Lane #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 28661 San Lucas Lane #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 28661 San Lucas Lane #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28661 San Lucas Lane #201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 28661 San Lucas Lane #201 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 28661 San Lucas Lane #201?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
The Crest at Bonita Springs
28000 Crest Preserve Cir
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Versol
28790 Versol Drive
Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Similar Pages

Bonita Springs 1 BedroomsBonita Springs 2 Bedrooms
Bonita Springs Apartments with BalconyBonita Springs Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bonita Springs Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spanish Wells

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity