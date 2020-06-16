Amenities

putting green gym pool elevator tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities elevator gym pool putting green bbq/grill hot tub sauna tennis court

28661 San Lucas Lane #201 Available 12/23/19 GOLF! GOLF! GOLF! PALMIRA COUNTRY CLUB SEASONAL $6,400/MONTH - GOLF! GOLF! GOLF! LOWEST PRICE AVAILABLE FOR JAN 15 2020! BOOK NOW!! NO PETS 90 DAY MINIMUM...AVAILABLE JAN 15,2020--APRIL 30TH 2020.This gorgeous unit has its own personal elevator to get up to the unit with ease. Fabulous lake views to enjoy the Southwest Fl lifestyle. Palmira offers a challenging par-72 golf course designed by Gordon Lewis with five sets of tees. In addition, the club offers 36,000 sq. ft of amenities. Membership has been designed for each member, their family and guests, with exclusive privileges and benefits. Guests will enjoy the wonderful amenities that Palmira has to offer at Renaissance Center including the beautiful lagoon style pool with pool side bar and grill, lap pool, tennis, fitness, spa services and more! Come and enjoy your Florida vacation today. Available Book Today! Palmira Country Club is conveniently located off of Bonita Beach Road just a few short minutes to Naples to the south, Bonita Springs to the north and only a 15 minute drive to SW Florida International airport.



Seasonal rentals do include all utilities with caps on electric and water.



Seasonal $6400/month Dec-April

Departure Cleaning $195

Tax County & State 11%

Association Application $90

Golf Transfer Fee $795.00



Disclosure: Association Fees might change from time to time without notice.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2175916)