28040 Sosta LN

Amenities

garage gym pool bocce court clubhouse

AVAILABLE NOW FOR APRIL THROUGH DECEMBER 2020!! Get out of the cold and into the SUN!! This perfect location Gated Community of SORRENTO is only a few years old! You have a Fitness center, Club house, Cabana by the Community Pool and Bocce court for your enjoyment. Prefect sized 3 bedrooms plus a Den with 2 full bathrooms and a 1 car garage!! Everything you need for a quick getaway!

Easy access to I-75, RSW Airport, shopping, and all the Best Beaches...Bonita, Barefoot beach and even down to Naples. Don't wait Call and book your vacation today!