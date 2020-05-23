All apartments in Bonita Springs
28040 Sosta LN

28040 Sosta Lane · (239) 288-3724
Location

28040 Sosta Lane, Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Palmira Golf Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
bocce court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE NOW FOR APRIL THROUGH DECEMBER 2020!! Get out of the cold and into the SUN!! This perfect location Gated Community of SORRENTO is only a few years old! You have a Fitness center, Club house, Cabana by the Community Pool and Bocce court for your enjoyment. Prefect sized 3 bedrooms plus a Den with 2 full bathrooms and a 1 car garage!! Everything you need for a quick getaway!
Easy access to I-75, RSW Airport, shopping, and all the Best Beaches...Bonita, Barefoot beach and even down to Naples. Don't wait Call and book your vacation today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28040 Sosta LN have any available units?
28040 Sosta LN has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28040 Sosta LN have?
Some of 28040 Sosta LN's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28040 Sosta LN currently offering any rent specials?
28040 Sosta LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28040 Sosta LN pet-friendly?
No, 28040 Sosta LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 28040 Sosta LN offer parking?
Yes, 28040 Sosta LN does offer parking.
Does 28040 Sosta LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28040 Sosta LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28040 Sosta LN have a pool?
Yes, 28040 Sosta LN has a pool.
Does 28040 Sosta LN have accessible units?
No, 28040 Sosta LN does not have accessible units.
Does 28040 Sosta LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 28040 Sosta LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28040 Sosta LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 28040 Sosta LN does not have units with air conditioning.
