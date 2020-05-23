28040 Sosta LN

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW FOR APRIL THROUGH DECEMBER 2020!! Get out of the cold and into the SUN!! This perfect location Gated Community of SORRENTO is only a few years old! You have a Fitness center, Club house, Cabana by the Community Pool and Bocce court for your enjoyment. Prefect sized 3 bedrooms plus a Den with 2 full bathrooms and a 1 car garage!! Everything you need for a quick getaway!
Easy access to I-75, RSW Airport, shopping, and all the Best Beaches...Bonita, Barefoot beach and even down to Naples. Don't wait Call and book your vacation today!