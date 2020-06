Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Nice, well appointed, turnkey furnished, monthly rental in Polynesian Villas, close to the intersection of Bonita Beach Rd. and U.S. 41, within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, post office and services, and a short drive to the beach. One of the best remodels in Polynesian Villas at a hard-to-find monthly rental rate.