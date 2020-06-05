All apartments in Bonita Springs
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

27420 Palmesta CIR

27420 Palmesta Cir · (239) 333-9729
Location

27420 Palmesta Cir, Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Arbel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1523 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Brand New Condo For Rent in Bonita Springs - Included with your Rent: Digital Cable and High-Speed Internet ($152 Value), Water & Sewer! Easy Online Application 24 HOUR APPROVAL Quick Move-In Allowed - Gated Community with Pool and Lake Views. : Move-In special, $500 OFF FIRST MONTH with excellent credit!!! Beautiful, Newer spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath lake view units with a 1 car detached garage. Palmesta is a gated rental community located in the heart of Bonita Springs, FL just 3 miles from Bonita Beaches. Porcelain tile throughout main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Washer and dryer hookups, screened lanai, central air conditioning, includes dishwasher, range, garbage disposal, fridge and microwave. Palmesta offers a heated pool and private lake. We have 1st and 2nd floor units available. Pet friendly (non aggressive breeds), no size requirement, $250 pet fee. Southeast corner of Arroyal Road and Pennsylvania Ave in Bonita Springs (3 miles from Bonita's Beaches). Contact Danny Andrade Team at (239) 908-3106

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27420 Palmesta CIR have any available units?
27420 Palmesta CIR has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27420 Palmesta CIR have?
Some of 27420 Palmesta CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27420 Palmesta CIR currently offering any rent specials?
27420 Palmesta CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27420 Palmesta CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 27420 Palmesta CIR is pet friendly.
Does 27420 Palmesta CIR offer parking?
Yes, 27420 Palmesta CIR does offer parking.
Does 27420 Palmesta CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27420 Palmesta CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27420 Palmesta CIR have a pool?
Yes, 27420 Palmesta CIR has a pool.
Does 27420 Palmesta CIR have accessible units?
No, 27420 Palmesta CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 27420 Palmesta CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27420 Palmesta CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 27420 Palmesta CIR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27420 Palmesta CIR has units with air conditioning.
