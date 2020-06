Amenities

ice maker microwave furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Available 2021! Seasonal GOLF rental! Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath, turnkey furnished condo in Vasari Country Club! Vasari is one of Bonita Springs premier golf course community located close to shopping, dining, and the beach. Property has had new flooring put in since photos were taken. Just minutes away from fine dining, great shopping and the sugary sandy beaches! This vacation rental doesn't disappoint.