All apartments in Bonita Springs
Find more places like 10131 Maddox Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonita Springs, FL
/
10131 Maddox Ln
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

10131 Maddox Ln

10131 Maddox Lane · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bonita Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

10131 Maddox Lane, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
PLEASE CALL or TEXT me about this great opportunity. This beautiful furnished Vacation Home is a turnkey condominium available for lease as early as December 15, 2019 going unitl May 1, 2020. NOTE: JANUARY 1, 2020 UNTIL MARCH 31, 2020 dates rent together. The total final price for January 1 through March 31, 2020 is $9900 which includes the 12% Florida taxes, $150 application fee, and cleaning fee. There are no other costs to you for the January 1 through March 31, 2020 vacation stay. Vacation home comes with high speed internet, expanded Cable TV, all utilities, use of the pool and the His and Her bikes - great location for both walking and biking!! You will also receive the daily newspaper delivered to your doorstep! This is a beautiful open, airy, furnished home!

Call or TEXT Wayne for more information.

This home is close to all of the tourist attractions in the Bonita Springs, Naples, and Ft Myers area. Bonita Springs is located halfway between Fort Myers and Naples. Your less than 15 minutes to the beach and the beautiful white sand beaches of southwest Florida! Easy access to and from Southwest International Airport, highways US 41 and Interstate 75 for travel to the library, shopping centers, grocery stores, hospitals, bars, restaurants and tourist attractions. Anytime Fitness, YMCA, and Golds gym are 10 minutes from the front door.

Great home with many amenities! Great Home Great Price!!! Call or TEXT Wayne for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10131 Maddox Ln have any available units?
10131 Maddox Ln has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10131 Maddox Ln have?
Some of 10131 Maddox Ln's amenities include gym, pool, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10131 Maddox Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10131 Maddox Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10131 Maddox Ln pet-friendly?
No, 10131 Maddox Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 10131 Maddox Ln offer parking?
No, 10131 Maddox Ln does not offer parking.
Does 10131 Maddox Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10131 Maddox Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10131 Maddox Ln have a pool?
Yes, 10131 Maddox Ln has a pool.
Does 10131 Maddox Ln have accessible units?
No, 10131 Maddox Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10131 Maddox Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 10131 Maddox Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10131 Maddox Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 10131 Maddox Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10131 Maddox Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Versol
28790 Versol Drive
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
The Crest at Bonita Springs
28000 Crest Preserve Cir
Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Similar Pages

Bonita Springs 1 BedroomsBonita Springs 2 Bedrooms
Bonita Springs Apartments with BalconyBonita Springs Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bonita Springs Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spanish Wells

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity