10131 Maddox Ln

PLEASE CALL or TEXT me about this great opportunity. This beautiful furnished Vacation Home is a turnkey condominium available for lease as early as December 15, 2019 going unitl May 1, 2020. NOTE: JANUARY 1, 2020 UNTIL MARCH 31, 2020 dates rent together. The total final price for January 1 through March 31, 2020 is $9900 which includes the 12% Florida taxes, $150 application fee, and cleaning fee. There are no other costs to you for the January 1 through March 31, 2020 vacation stay. Vacation home comes with high speed internet, expanded Cable TV, all utilities, use of the pool and the His and Her bikes - great location for both walking and biking!! You will also receive the daily newspaper delivered to your doorstep! This is a beautiful open, airy, furnished home!



Call or TEXT Wayne for more information.



This home is close to all of the tourist attractions in the Bonita Springs, Naples, and Ft Myers area. Bonita Springs is located halfway between Fort Myers and Naples. Your less than 15 minutes to the beach and the beautiful white sand beaches of southwest Florida! Easy access to and from Southwest International Airport, highways US 41 and Interstate 75 for travel to the library, shopping centers, grocery stores, hospitals, bars, restaurants and tourist attractions. Anytime Fitness, YMCA, and Golds gym are 10 minutes from the front door.



Great home with many amenities! Great Home Great Price!!! Call or TEXT Wayne for more information.