321 Norwood Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court pool tennis court

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with brand new laminate flooring and high ceilings !!. The unit is freshly painted. New kitchen appliances and new heater. Lake Windwood is a highly sought after community because of its location and the quality of life. It is a pet friendly community with 2 swimmimg pools, jogging trailers around the lake, tennis courts, basketball courts.Has a Club-House which you can enjoy with your friends.24 hour Gated Security.Minutes away from FAU, Mizner Park, Town Center Mall and the Beach..!