321 Norwood Terrace
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:42 AM

321 Norwood Terrace

Location

321 Norwood Terrace, Boca Raton, FL 33431
Boca Raton Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with brand new laminate flooring and high ceilings !!. The unit is freshly painted. New kitchen appliances and new heater. Lake Windwood is a highly sought after community because of its location and the quality of life. It is a pet friendly community with 2 swimmimg pools, jogging trailers around the lake, tennis courts, basketball courts.Has a Club-House which you can enjoy with your friends.24 hour Gated Security.Minutes away from FAU, Mizner Park, Town Center Mall and the Beach..!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: None, assigned.

