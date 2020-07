3133 Clint Moore Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool hot tub internet access tennis court

CENTRAL BOCA GUARD GATED CONDO COMMUNITY. FIRST FLOOR UNIT WITH SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN. TILE AND NEW WOOD LIKE FLOORS. MODERN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. SCREENED PATIO. WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT. RENT INCLUDES WATER, BASIC CABLE AND INTERNET ACCESS. SERVICE REPAIR CONTRACT IN PLACE. NICE COMMUNITY AMENITIES INCLUDE LARGE CLUB HOUSE WITH FITNESS ROOM AND ON SITE MANAGER, HEATED POOL AND SPA, TENNIS COURT, TOT LOT PLAY AREA.***SORRY NO PETS OR SMOKERS ALLOWED***www.bocarcondos.com