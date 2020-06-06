9821 E Bay Harbor Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill sauna

Luxury boutique building on the intracoastal sought after Bay Harbor Islands. The interior is beautifully furnished in a clean contemporary style, relaxed with amazing views of the Bay from a wide curving balcony, floor to ceiling windows and sliding doors, kitchen and bathrooms fitted with European cabinetry and quartz countertops, marble floors in the bathrooms. The building boutique style offers on the third floor a private zero-edge sunset pool with boomerang shape infinity Hot-Tub and cascading waterfall, fitness facilites, steam room and showers, Bay front water deck Hot-Tub and Summer Kitchen, also a water sports such as paddle boarding and kayaking. Also available for sale.