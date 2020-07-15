All apartments in Bay Harbor Islands
9420 W Broadview Dr A10843846

9420 West Broadview Drive · (585) 880-8568
Location

9420 West Broadview Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154
Bay Harbor Islands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

7 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A10843846 · Avail. now

$55,000

7 Bed · 9 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
hot tub
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BAY HARBOR ISLAND - Property Id: 267809

Sweeping southern wide bay water views over Indian Creek Golf Course from this stunning luxurious modern waterfront home in Bay Harbor Islands. Seven bdrms, seven full baths, two elegant powder rooms, open plan living with sliding telescopic doors providing indoor outdoor living to large covered outdoor patio. Smart turnkey contemporary residence, designed by architecture Choeff Levy in 2017. Interior design by Roberto Migotto, including custom Italian furnishings by Minotti, B&B, & Paola Lenti, Ornare custom closets, modern gourmet kitchen with Subzero & Wolf appliances. Fully equipped outdoor summer kitchen. Lutron lighting control system. Master bdrm suite with private balcony, baccarat torches & marble throughout master bathroom. 500+bottle automated temperature-controlled wine cellar. Listing info courtesy of The Corcoran Group.
Schedule an appointment today ...
TEXT ... Giselle ... (585) 880-8568
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267809
Property Id 267809

(RLNE5897333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9420 W Broadview Dr A10843846 have any available units?
9420 W Broadview Dr A10843846 has a unit available for $55,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9420 W Broadview Dr A10843846 have?
Some of 9420 W Broadview Dr A10843846's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9420 W Broadview Dr A10843846 currently offering any rent specials?
9420 W Broadview Dr A10843846 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9420 W Broadview Dr A10843846 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9420 W Broadview Dr A10843846 is pet friendly.
Does 9420 W Broadview Dr A10843846 offer parking?
No, 9420 W Broadview Dr A10843846 does not offer parking.
Does 9420 W Broadview Dr A10843846 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9420 W Broadview Dr A10843846 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9420 W Broadview Dr A10843846 have a pool?
No, 9420 W Broadview Dr A10843846 does not have a pool.
Does 9420 W Broadview Dr A10843846 have accessible units?
No, 9420 W Broadview Dr A10843846 does not have accessible units.
Does 9420 W Broadview Dr A10843846 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9420 W Broadview Dr A10843846 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9420 W Broadview Dr A10843846 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9420 W Broadview Dr A10843846 does not have units with air conditioning.
