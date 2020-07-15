9420 W Broadview Dr A10843846

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court hot tub

LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BAY HARBOR ISLAND - Property Id: 267809



Sweeping southern wide bay water views over Indian Creek Golf Course from this stunning luxurious modern waterfront home in Bay Harbor Islands. Seven bdrms, seven full baths, two elegant powder rooms, open plan living with sliding telescopic doors providing indoor outdoor living to large covered outdoor patio. Smart turnkey contemporary residence, designed by architecture Choeff Levy in 2017. Interior design by Roberto Migotto, including custom Italian furnishings by Minotti, B&B, & Paola Lenti, Ornare custom closets, modern gourmet kitchen with Subzero & Wolf appliances. Fully equipped outdoor summer kitchen. Lutron lighting control system. Master bdrm suite with private balcony, baccarat torches & marble throughout master bathroom. 500+bottle automated temperature-controlled wine cellar. Listing info courtesy of The Corcoran Group.

