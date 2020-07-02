9400 W Bay Harbor Dr.

Amenities

3/3.1 unit with PRIVATE DOCK for boat up to 40 feet (or jet skis) in front of the unit! With private elevator, this large unit (2,556 sqft) with open spaces will take your breath away.With stunning views of the canal, it's beautifully decorated, homey and peaceful. In addition to the spacious master, there are 2 more bedrooms with private bathrooms plus a powder room. It's a turnkey, completely furnished with stainless steel appliances, plenty of closet space, laundry room, door man 24/7, pool,barbecue area, gym in a family center building. Across the street is the A+ public school K-8 Ruth K. Broad Bay Harbor. Walking distance to the beach, restaurants, Bal Harbor Mall and more.See the matterport for this stunning apartment in the Virtual Tour:https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=su4HqAqHvBZ