Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:16 PM

9400 W Bay Harbor Dr.

9400 West Bay Harbor Drive · (305) 968-3091
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9400 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154
Bay Harbor Islands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$7,700

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
3/3.1 unit with PRIVATE DOCK for boat up to 40 feet (or jet skis) in front of the unit! With private elevator, this large unit (2,556 sqft) with open spaces will take your breath away.With stunning views of the canal, it's beautifully decorated, homey and peaceful. In addition to the spacious master, there are 2 more bedrooms with private bathrooms plus a powder room. It's a turnkey, completely furnished with stainless steel appliances, plenty of closet space, laundry room, door man 24/7, pool,barbecue area, gym in a family center building. Across the street is the A+ public school K-8 Ruth K. Broad Bay Harbor. Walking distance to the beach, restaurants, Bal Harbor Mall and more.See the matterport for this stunning apartment in the Virtual Tour:https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=su4HqAqHvBZ

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9400 W Bay Harbor Dr. have any available units?
9400 W Bay Harbor Dr. has a unit available for $7,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9400 W Bay Harbor Dr. have?
Some of 9400 W Bay Harbor Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9400 W Bay Harbor Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9400 W Bay Harbor Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9400 W Bay Harbor Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 9400 W Bay Harbor Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bay Harbor Islands.
Does 9400 W Bay Harbor Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 9400 W Bay Harbor Dr. offers parking.
Does 9400 W Bay Harbor Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9400 W Bay Harbor Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9400 W Bay Harbor Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 9400 W Bay Harbor Dr. has a pool.
Does 9400 W Bay Harbor Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9400 W Bay Harbor Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9400 W Bay Harbor Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9400 W Bay Harbor Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 9400 W Bay Harbor Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9400 W Bay Harbor Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
