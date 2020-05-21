9261 E Bay Harbor Dr

Amenities

Beautiful unit located in brand new boutique building in Bay Harbor Island. 1 bedroom + Den converted into a 2nd bedroom with private balcony with amazing water views. High end finishes with porcelain tiles, Italian cabinetry, quartz countertops, Bosch stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer inside the unit. 2 cover parking spaces. Resort style amenities including rooftop pool, full services fitness center and lobby concierge. Rent includes water, internet, cable and land telephone line. Walking distance to Bal Harbor Shops, restaurants and the beach. Excellent public school area. ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SEASONAL RENT AT $2900 A MONTH.