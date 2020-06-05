10350 W BAY HARBOR DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool bbq/grill

Completely remodeled large 1 bed 1 bath+ Den the unit . High impact windows , nice size balcony . Build located on the water with a nice heated pool, boat dock to pick up and drop off ,tiki hut for BBQ , nice community to live and party by the pool ! good size gym . located close to the beach and walking distance to Bal Harbor shops. perfect location if you work on the beach or on Biscayne as it is on the middle ! this is a beautiful unit don't be afraid to show your client will love it ..i forgot there is a Large walk in Closet ! PETS NOT ALLOWED IN THIS UNIT