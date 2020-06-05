All apartments in Bay Harbor Islands
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:32 PM

10350 W BAY HARBOR DR

10350 West Bay Harbor Drive · (786) 486-9216
Location

10350 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154
Bay Harbor Islands

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 8L · Avail. now

$2,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Completely remodeled large 1 bed 1 bath+ Den the unit . High impact windows , nice size balcony . Build located on the water with a nice heated pool, boat dock to pick up and drop off ,tiki hut for BBQ , nice community to live and party by the pool ! good size gym . located close to the beach and walking distance to Bal Harbor shops. perfect location if you work on the beach or on Biscayne as it is on the middle ! this is a beautiful unit don't be afraid to show your client will love it ..i forgot there is a Large walk in Closet ! PETS NOT ALLOWED IN THIS UNIT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10350 W BAY HARBOR DR have any available units?
10350 W BAY HARBOR DR has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10350 W BAY HARBOR DR have?
Some of 10350 W BAY HARBOR DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10350 W BAY HARBOR DR currently offering any rent specials?
10350 W BAY HARBOR DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10350 W BAY HARBOR DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 10350 W BAY HARBOR DR is pet friendly.
Does 10350 W BAY HARBOR DR offer parking?
No, 10350 W BAY HARBOR DR does not offer parking.
Does 10350 W BAY HARBOR DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10350 W BAY HARBOR DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10350 W BAY HARBOR DR have a pool?
Yes, 10350 W BAY HARBOR DR has a pool.
Does 10350 W BAY HARBOR DR have accessible units?
No, 10350 W BAY HARBOR DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10350 W BAY HARBOR DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10350 W BAY HARBOR DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 10350 W BAY HARBOR DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10350 W BAY HARBOR DR does not have units with air conditioning.
