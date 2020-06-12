10201 E Bay Harbor Dr

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED & DAZZLING VIEWS - Welcome to laid-back-luxury amazing Boutique Building | Fully Furnished| Penthouse |Waterfront. A private getaway that is closer than you think. An island, on the bay - superb location minutes away from the Beach, Houses of Worship, Bal Harbour Shops, restaurants and "A" rated K-8 public school. THREE Bedroom Suites | ONE Half Bath | ONE DEN | ONE Huge Store | TWO Parking Garage Covered | 9ft height Ceiling & flow through residences | 1.650 ft | 155 Mts . Private Boat Slip available for RENT separately.