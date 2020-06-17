All apartments in Bay Harbor Islands
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

10082 West Bay Harbor Drive

10082 W Bay Harbor Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10082 W Bay Harbor Dr, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154
Bay Harbor Islands

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
10082 West Bay Harbor Drive Apt #6, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed. Spacious studio apartment in Art Deco 2-story building in water front property at exclusive Bay Harbor Islands. Unit features central A/C, spacious closet space, and lots of light thanks to big windows. Building features lush landscaping and a water front chill-out common area with barbecue. Building offers Private parking for residents (first come first served) [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3588115 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10082 West Bay Harbor Drive have any available units?
10082 West Bay Harbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bay Harbor Islands, FL.
What amenities does 10082 West Bay Harbor Drive have?
Some of 10082 West Bay Harbor Drive's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10082 West Bay Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10082 West Bay Harbor Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10082 West Bay Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10082 West Bay Harbor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10082 West Bay Harbor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10082 West Bay Harbor Drive does offer parking.
Does 10082 West Bay Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10082 West Bay Harbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10082 West Bay Harbor Drive have a pool?
No, 10082 West Bay Harbor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10082 West Bay Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 10082 West Bay Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10082 West Bay Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10082 West Bay Harbor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10082 West Bay Harbor Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10082 West Bay Harbor Drive has units with air conditioning.
