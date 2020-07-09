9719 TAYLOR ROSE LANE

Amenities
Beautiful townhouse in the "Holly at Bardmoor"...a small complex w/community pool. Great floor plan w/spacious room sizes, lots of storage, loft area upstairs, screened porch downstairs/screened balcony off MBR. Gourmet kitchen w/granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and long breakfast bar that opens to Great Room! Nice inside laundry area w/additional cabinetry, granite countertops and wet sink. Complex is centrally located with easy commutes to Tampa, Clearwater, St. Petersburg & the Beaches! Near shopping, restaurants and Bardmoor Country Club.