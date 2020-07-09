All apartments in Bardmoor
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:35 PM

9719 TAYLOR ROSE LANE

9719 Taylor Rose Lane · (727) 612-6569
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9719 Taylor Rose Lane, Bardmoor, FL 33777

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2272 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful townhouse in the "Holly at Bardmoor"...a small complex w/community pool. Great floor plan w/spacious room sizes, lots of storage, loft area upstairs, screened porch downstairs/screened balcony off MBR. Gourmet kitchen w/granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and long breakfast bar that opens to Great Room! Nice inside laundry area w/additional cabinetry, granite countertops and wet sink. Complex is centrally located with easy commutes to Tampa, Clearwater, St. Petersburg & the Beaches! Near shopping, restaurants and Bardmoor Country Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9719 TAYLOR ROSE LANE have any available units?
9719 TAYLOR ROSE LANE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9719 TAYLOR ROSE LANE have?
Some of 9719 TAYLOR ROSE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9719 TAYLOR ROSE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9719 TAYLOR ROSE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9719 TAYLOR ROSE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9719 TAYLOR ROSE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bardmoor.
Does 9719 TAYLOR ROSE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 9719 TAYLOR ROSE LANE offers parking.
Does 9719 TAYLOR ROSE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9719 TAYLOR ROSE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9719 TAYLOR ROSE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 9719 TAYLOR ROSE LANE has a pool.
Does 9719 TAYLOR ROSE LANE have accessible units?
No, 9719 TAYLOR ROSE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9719 TAYLOR ROSE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9719 TAYLOR ROSE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9719 TAYLOR ROSE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9719 TAYLOR ROSE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
