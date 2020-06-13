Apartment List
105 Apartments for rent in Bardmoor, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7701 Starkey Road #731
7701 Starkey Rd, Bardmoor, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
670 sqft
55+ Community, FURNISHED 1BR/1BA CONDO IN BOULEVARD CLUB! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. 55+ Community (Must be 55 or over) Vacation get a way! Available April - September 30.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9435 Lynn Ln Apt C
9435 Lynn Lane, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
825 sqft
Available May 15th!!!! Completely renovated large two bedroom one bathroom located in the highly sought after Bardmoor Villas.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9467 Lynn Ln Apt A
9467 Lynn Lane, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
825 sqft
Available May 15th!!!! Completely renovated large two bedroom one bathroom located in the highly sought after Bardmoor Villas.

1 of 12

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
9562 85th Street
9562 85th Street, Bardmoor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1104 sqft
- (RLNE2122502)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Fairway Villas At Bardmoor
1 Unit Available
8201 BARDMOOR PLACE
8201 Bardmoor Place, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1764 sqft
Beautiful golf course views from many spacious rooms. Ample closet space in this split plan, 2 bedroom, 2 bath plus den. Large deck off den and living room with private entrance.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Cordova Greens
1 Unit Available
8703 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD
8703 Bardmoor Boulevard, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1075 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is beautifully updated and furnished. Kitchen and bath finishes are recently upgraded with granite counters and stainless appliances. A screened patio and covered parking are part of the package.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Cordova Greens
1 Unit Available
8765 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD
8765 Bardmoor Boulevard, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1075 sqft
This clean, well maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath corner unit has updated furnishings. Exterior space includes both a screened patio area and a spacious outdoor patio with a short walkway to the community pool and spa.
Results within 1 mile of Bardmoor
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
988 sqft
Surrounded by majestic palm trees and lush landscaping, our beautiful apartment community with its fantastic mid-Pinellas location offers the best of both worlds - a retreat from the hustle and bustle of a busy city coupled with the convenience of

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
8418 66TH WAY N
8418 66th Way North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1730 sqft
Exclusive rental in gated community of only 98 homes. Deed restricted. Association rules.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Terrace Park and Five Towns
1 Unit Available
5971 TERRACE PARK DRIVE N
5971 Terrace Park Drive North, West Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
915 sqft
First floor unit, easy access, parking space directly in front of unit. Partially furnished. Property is vacant.
Results within 5 miles of Bardmoor
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:14am
$
6 Units Available
Gull Harbor Apartments
17105 Gulf Boulevard, North Redington Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gull Harbor Apartments is located in beautiful North Redington Beach, just minutes from St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and Treasure Island. Directly across from the sandy beaches on the Gulf of Mexico and steps from local dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$960
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
850 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Enclave on East
3660 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$831
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1083 sqft
Here at Enclave On East in Largo, Florida we have floorplans you will love as well as amenities you'll crave! Feel at home amidst lush landscaping in a secluded setting, with gorgeous lake views.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$953
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
959 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
45 Units Available
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1337 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$908
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
1111 sqft
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a pool, gym and business center. Monty's Pizzeria is across the street, plus several other shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 190

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
24 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,257
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,087
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
27 Units Available
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1479 sqft
Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, with local schools all less than four miles away. Enjoy well-appointed one- to three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchen, pendant lighting, granite counters. Resort-style pool and well-lit paths.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$954
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers a wide range of amenities and apartment features designed to fit your needs.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1238 sqft
Tucked into a wooded, 11-acre setting that makes life a relaxing experience, this complex offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy the large living areas, updated kitchens, and more.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
3 Units Available
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
932 sqft
Welcome home to Whispering Palms. We are beautiful apartment home community located in Largo, Florida. With State Road 688 right down the road, the Largo Mall, delicious local eateries, and unique entertainment venues are all just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
17 Units Available
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting via Gandy Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, and the complex offers on-site laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:59am
$
7 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1388 sqft
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
City Guide for Bardmoor, FL

The number one claim to fame for the tiny town of Bardmoor, Florida is the existence of the Bardmoor Golf and Tennis Club within its boundaries. The golf club is considered to be among the best in the world, and famous names like Arnold Palmer, Fred Couples, Payne Stewart and Tom Kite routinely played there at the annual PGA/LPGA JCPenney Classic.

Bardmoor is in fact not a town but a census-defined place in Pinellas County. Look up a map of the Pinellas County and no town named Bardmoor is marked, but you'll find an area within the Largo city limits that has the name Bardmoor attached to many of its streets and features. The CDP of Bardmoor had 9,732 residents at the time of the 2010 census. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bardmoor, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bardmoor renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

