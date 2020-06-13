105 Apartments for rent in Bardmoor, FL with balcony
1 of 16
1 of 1
1 of 2
1 of 12
1 of 10
1 of 15
1 of 19
1 of 14
1 of 20
1 of 12
1 of 13
1 of 54
1 of 17
1 of 21
1 of 41
1 of 27
1 of 20
1 of 190
1 of 19
1 of 1
1 of 15
1 of 42
1 of 26
1 of 22
The number one claim to fame for the tiny town of Bardmoor, Florida is the existence of the Bardmoor Golf and Tennis Club within its boundaries. The golf club is considered to be among the best in the world, and famous names like Arnold Palmer, Fred Couples, Payne Stewart and Tom Kite routinely played there at the annual PGA/LPGA JCPenney Classic.
Bardmoor is in fact not a town but a census-defined place in Pinellas County. Look up a map of the Pinellas County and no town named Bardmoor is marked, but you'll find an area within the Largo city limits that has the name Bardmoor attached to many of its streets and features. The CDP of Bardmoor had 9,732 residents at the time of the 2010 census. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bardmoor renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.