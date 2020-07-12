Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:32 PM

102 Apartments for rent in Bardmoor, FL with parking

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Bardmoor South
8061 CYPRESS GARDEN COURT
8061 Cypress Gardens Court, Bardmoor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1736 sqft
Amazing opportunity to rent a beautiful, updated home in Bardmoor! Very open floorplan, the heart of this home is the huge living/dining room combination, overlooking the enclosed Florida room.

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Chateaux De Bardmoor
8300 Bardmoor Boulevard
8300 Bardmoor Boulevard, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
995 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Seminole. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. Utilities included: cable and water. Is pet friendly. one pet under 30 lbs.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Maidstone
8727 BARDMOOR PLACE
8727 Bardmoor Place, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1040 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is beautifully updated and furnished. Ground floor location is close to pool and spa with screened lanai space off of both bedrooms and kitchen. Assigned covered parking space plus ample guest parking available.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Cordova Greens
8703 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD
8703 Bardmoor Boulevard, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1075 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is beautifully updated and furnished. Kitchen and bath finishes are recently upgraded with granite counters and stainless appliances. A screened patio and covered parking are part of the package.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Maidstone
8747 BARDMOOR PLACE
8747 Bardmoor Place, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1040 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is clean, spacious and well maintained. Second floor location is close to pool and spa with screened lanai space off of both bedrooms and kitchen. Assigned covered parking space plus ample guest parking available.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Cordova Greens
8765 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD
8765 Bardmoor Boulevard, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1075 sqft
This clean, well maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath corner unit has updated furnishings. Exterior space includes both a screened patio area and a spacious outdoor patio with a short walkway to the community pool and spa.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
9719 TAYLOR ROSE LANE
9719 Taylor Rose Lane, Bardmoor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2272 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in the "Holly at Bardmoor"...a small complex w/community pool. Great floor plan w/spacious room sizes, lots of storage, loft area upstairs, screened porch downstairs/screened balcony off MBR.
Results within 1 mile of Bardmoor
1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
988 sqft
Surrounded by majestic palm trees and lush landscaping, our beautiful apartment community with its fantastic mid-Pinellas location offers the best of both worlds - a retreat from the hustle and bustle of a busy city coupled with the convenience of

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
7680 92nd Street
7680 92nd Street, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1060 sqft
This comfortable and spacious Condo has a community pool lounge area and covered parking in a tree lined pet friendly community.

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
9041 Dream Way
9041 Dream Way, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
910 sqft
Quaint & Cozy 2/1 with Car Port in Largo!! Updated Kitchen Updated Bathroom Updated Flooring New interior/exterior paint Fenced in Back Yard Central Heat &Air Washer & Dryer Hook Up Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Terrace Park and Five Towns
5971 TERRACE PARK DRIVE N
5971 Terrace Park Drive North, West Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
915 sqft
First floor unit, easy access, parking space directly in front of unit. Partially furnished. Property is vacant.
Results within 5 miles of Bardmoor
1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
24 Units Available
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,079
1479 sqft
Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, with local schools all less than four miles away. Enjoy well-appointed one- to three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchen, pendant lighting, granite counters. Resort-style pool and well-lit paths.
1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
13 Units Available
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
850 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$987
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers a wide range of amenities and apartment features designed to fit your needs.
1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$964
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a pool, gym and business center. Monty's Pizzeria is across the street, plus several other shops and restaurants.
1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
12 Units Available
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,281
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting via Gandy Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, and the complex offers on-site laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal and granite counters.
1 of 190

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
19 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,292
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,351
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
17 Units Available
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,824
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,044
1451 sqft
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.
1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
11 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1238 sqft
Tucked into a wooded, 11-acre setting that makes life a relaxing experience, this complex offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy the large living areas, updated kitchens, and more.
1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
43 Units Available
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1337 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
959 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
1 of 54

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
9 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,347
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Mill Pond
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
980 sqft
Somerset Apartments is an upscale community with everything you need to feel right at home. When you browse through our selection of apartments in Largo, FL, you’ll find spacious interiors, sophisticated kitchens and massive walk-in closets.
City Guide for Bardmoor, FL

The number one claim to fame for the tiny town of Bardmoor, Florida is the existence of the Bardmoor Golf and Tennis Club within its boundaries. The golf club is considered to be among the best in the world, and famous names like Arnold Palmer, Fred Couples, Payne Stewart and Tom Kite routinely played there at the annual PGA/LPGA JCPenney Classic.

Bardmoor is in fact not a town but a census-defined place in Pinellas County. Look up a map of the Pinellas County and no town named Bardmoor is marked, but you'll find an area within the Largo city limits that has the name Bardmoor attached to many of its streets and features. The CDP of Bardmoor had 9,732 residents at the time of the 2010 census. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bardmoor, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bardmoor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

