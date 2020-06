Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool elevator furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator gym pool

Beautiful Luxury Waterfront home in the exclusive guard gated Bal Harbor Village. Fully furnished for annual rental, available immediately. Featuring; 6 en suite bedrooms, state of the art private gym , beautiful pool, jacuzzi on the bay boat dock, private terraces, elevator, gated entry and much more. Prime location, steps away from The Bal Harbour Shops, Harding Ave, Bal Harbour Beach and Houses of Worship. Call listing agent Moshe Goldshtein for more information and showings.