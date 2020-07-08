102 Luxury Apartments for rent in Bal Harbour, FL

/
1 of 21
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N
10203 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$14,400
1704 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular turn-key bright and tranquil unit tastefully furnished in the exclusive Oceana Bal Harbor building.
1 of 51
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
10201 Collins Ave
10201 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$16,900
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This southeast ocean front and corner unit with 2 bedrooms 2 1/2 Bathrooms has views of the pools and the beach, is the newest jewel of Bal Harbour, it will bring much deserved happiness to you & your family.
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
237 Bal Cross Dr
237 Bal Cross Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
7 Bedrooms
$34,000
EXCLUSIVE BAL HARBOUR VILLAGE-GATED COMMUNITY.
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
116 Bal Bay Dr
116 Bal Bay Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
6 Bedrooms
$60,000
Beautiful Luxury Waterfront home in the exclusive guard gated Bal Harbor Village. Fully furnished for annual rental, available immediately.
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
9703 Collins Ave
9703 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$17,600
1895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the luxury life of the famous St Regis. Fully furnished, equipped and decorated by the world known Yabyu Pushelberg. 1 bedroom plus den, which is converted to the second bedroom, 2 full bathrooms.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
9701 COLLINS AV
9701 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$22,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SPECTACULAR SUNRISE AND SUNSET VIEWS. UNIT FLOWS FROM OCEAN DIRECT TO WEST SIDE OF BLDG FOR CITY AND BAY VIEWS. ST REGIS LIFESTYLE. ULTIMATE LIVING. FURNISHED 3 BEDROOMS 3 1/2 BATHROOMS, ELECTRIC BLINDS.
Results within 1 mile of Bal Harbour
1 of 47
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9420 W Broadview Dr A10843846
9420 West Broadview Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
7 Bedrooms
$55,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BAY HARBOR ISLAND - Property Id: 267809 Sweeping southern wide bay water views over Indian Creek Golf Course from this stunning luxurious modern waterfront home in Bay Harbor Islands.
1 of 57
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
1350 97th St
1350 97th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
8 Bedrooms
$35,000
Quality Built in 2019, this Custom 8 BD 10.5 BA Tropical Modern is the epitome of Luxury Living. Enjoy high quality finishes throughout 7500 SF of Living Space & 4500 SF of Terraces + Private rooftop w/ Bay & Sunset Views.
1 of 64
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9001 Collins Ave
9001 Collins Ave, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$30,000
2600 sqft
Luxury is reimagined at The Surf Club Four Seasons Residences by Pritzker winning architect Richard Meier.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9501 Collins Ave
9501 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
Truly rare to find, an exceptional beachfront townhome steps from the pristine Bal Harbour shoreline. A modern masterpiece, this residence showcases thoughtful design details and luxury features throughout.
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
8955 collins
8955 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
ARTE, a boutique collection of 16 oceanfront residences by Citterio & Viel in collaboration with Kobi Karp.
1 of 41
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9349 Collins Ave
9349 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$55,000
3400 sqft
Live in the Ultimate Luxury at Fendi Chateau, very private flow through corner unit available for Lease. No expensive was spared Custom Designed by BRG Homes. This residence features 4,268 sqft and 3 bedrooms 4.
Results within 5 miles of Bal Harbour
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
16461 NE 29th Ave
16461 Northeast 29th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$16,750
5200 sqft
EASTERN SHORES-SUNNY ISLES BEACH - NORTH MIAMI BEACH Luxury House / 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths / 5200 Sq 160 FT DEEPWATER WATERFRONT HOME. 24 hr SECURITY GATED COMMUNITY. Upscale. Bay/Canal, heated saltwater pool and spa. No Fixed Bridges, Ocean Access.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Keystone Point
2243 Bayview Lane
2243 Bayview Lane, North Miami, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
2875 sqft
Renovated home on the water in the gated community of Keystone Point. The five bedrooms include a mother-in-law suite with separate entrance and walk-in closet.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
7311 Belle Meade Island Dr A10845645
7311 Belle Meade Isle Drive, Miami, FL
7 Bedrooms
$60,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BELLE MEADE ISLAND - Property Id: 267771 Welcome to the Pinnacle of New Construction on the Prestigious Belle Meade Island.
1 of 52
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1531 Stillwater Drive
1531 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3280 sqft
Waterfront Pool home in gated neighborhood with panoramic bayview, dock, and no bridges to ocean. 4 bedroom, 4 bath, one car garage on the point of a peninsula. Large master suite and spa bath. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
La Gorce
5625 N Bay Rd
5625 North Bay Road, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$14,500
AVAILABLE 8/1! This modern, luxurious single family home sits on a great lot in Miami Beach. There are 4 bedrooms, 4 and a half bathrooms as well as a modern upgraded kitchen. The oversized bedrooms offer ample spacious accommodation.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
6901 Collins Ave Unit 500
6901 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2300 sqft
Experience boutique oceanfront living in 1 of only 25 residences at L'Atelier Miami Beach. This never lived in, half floor, flow through residence boasts over 1,000 sq ft of East- and West-facing terraces, including a private whirlpool spa.
1 of 75
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1575 Stillwater Drive
1575 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$22,500
4735 sqft
The most exquisite waterfront home with a wide bay view and dock on the peak of the gated peninsula of Stillwater Drive. Very private, 4 bedrooms + staff room, 3.5 bathrooms. 137 ft.
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
17875 COLLINS AV
17875 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2735 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully renovated gorgeous southeast corner treasure. Luxury finishes with attention to every detail. Enjoy unobstructed ocean views. Flow through 3 bedroom plus family room. Partially furnished.
1 of 78
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
1201 NE 83rd St A10842820
1201 Northeast 83rd Street, Miami, FL
10 Bedrooms
$50,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BAYSHORE ESTATES - Property Id: 267852 Magic waterfront Mansion with a combination of contemporary and Mediterranean style. Open plan living spaces with idyllic transitions to expansive outdoor living areas.
1 of 61
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1535 Cleveland Rd
1535 Cleveland Road, Miami Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
Located on the prestigious island of Biscayne Point in Miami Beach, this house offers 3500 sqft of luxury and top of the line materials. It features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths fully renovated.
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
16433 NE 31st Ave
16433 Northeast 31st Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$25,500
This Magnificent 6 bd, Timeless Luxury Mediterranean Residence was recently remodeled and fully furnished, located in the exclusive Eastern Shores neighborhood.
1 of 53
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
18975 Collins Ave
18975 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,900
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new Armani Casa three bedrooms,service quarters, den, five bathrooms and powder room. Enjoy direct ocean views from living room and master bedroom and intracoastal views from the other bedrooms. Private elevator landing.
