All apartments in Azalea Park
Find more places like 1837 Garwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azalea Park, FL
/
1837 Garwood Drive
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:05 PM

1837 Garwood Drive

1837 Garwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azalea Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1837 Garwood Drive, Azalea Park, FL 32822
Azalea Park

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1837 Garwood Drive have any available units?
1837 Garwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azalea Park, FL.
Is 1837 Garwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1837 Garwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1837 Garwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1837 Garwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1837 Garwood Drive offer parking?
No, 1837 Garwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1837 Garwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1837 Garwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1837 Garwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1837 Garwood Drive has a pool.
Does 1837 Garwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1837 Garwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1837 Garwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1837 Garwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1837 Garwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1837 Garwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress Run
7100 Gateshead Cir
Azalea Park, FL 32822

Similar Pages

Azalea Park 1 BedroomsAzalea Park 2 Bedrooms
Azalea Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAzalea Park Apartments with Gym
Azalea Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL
Windermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College