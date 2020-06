Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub sauna

CREDIT SCORE REQUIRED 700 - TO SHOW MAKE APPT. WITH 24 HRS NOTICE PLEASE- LARGE 1 BEDROOM 1 AND HALF BATH IN BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE, NICE VIEW OF THE TURNBERRY GOLF COURSE AND LAKE APT IS TILED THROUGHOUT, COMPLETELY REMODELED WITH A GORGEOUS KITCHEN , THIS BLDG HAS ALL THE AMENITIES,GYM, LARGE POOL, HOT TUB ,SAUNA, NEAR AVENTURA MALL, TEMPLES, HOSPITALS SHOPS AND BUSES, APT WILL BE AVAILABLE MARCH 31,2020