Apopka, FL
840 Stone chapel Court
Last updated May 29 2020 at 1:35 AM

840 Stone chapel Court

840 Stonechapel Ct · (321) 236-6009
Location

840 Stonechapel Ct, Apopka, FL 32712

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1513 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 Stone chapel Court have any available units?
840 Stone chapel Court has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
Is 840 Stone chapel Court currently offering any rent specials?
840 Stone chapel Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 Stone chapel Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 840 Stone chapel Court is pet friendly.
Does 840 Stone chapel Court offer parking?
No, 840 Stone chapel Court does not offer parking.
Does 840 Stone chapel Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 Stone chapel Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 Stone chapel Court have a pool?
Yes, 840 Stone chapel Court has a pool.
Does 840 Stone chapel Court have accessible units?
No, 840 Stone chapel Court does not have accessible units.
Does 840 Stone chapel Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 Stone chapel Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 840 Stone chapel Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 840 Stone chapel Court does not have units with air conditioning.
